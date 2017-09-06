WATCH: Saoirse Ronan throw herself out of a moving car in Lady Bug trailer

By Denise O’ Donoghue and Anna O'Donoghue.

Our very own Saoirse Ronan has already been tipped for an Oscar with the trailer release of her new movie, Lady Bug.

The film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, is about a teenager living in Northern California who is trying to find any possible way to escape her family/small town to go on and achieve bigger and better things.

Well, she deserves an award for throwing herself out of that moving car alone.

Now … before award season begins, let's get on thing straight - the pronouncation of Saoirse.

Over the years, the Carlow native has divided opinion among Irish people in her attempt to clarify the pronounciation of her name.

Last year, her fellow actor Ryan Gosling presented Saoirse with an award, and gave a lesson in pronouncing Irish names correctly.

“It’s not Say-or-see or Seer-say or Sor-cery but it probably should be…it’s Ser-sha, like inertia,” he joked.

And while appearing on the Ellen Show, she asked people to call her 'Sur-sha'.

Saoirse Ronan is here tomorrow! And she rhymes with inertia. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Jan 5, 2016 at 6:02pm PST

Social media has ben filled with confusion ever since.

Let us know how you pronounce the divisive name in our poll below.