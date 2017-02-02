WATCH: Roz Purcell discusses who she fancies on First Dates Ireland

Natural Born Feeder author and model Roz Purcell and her sister Rachel are the latest celebs to give their verdict of First Dates Ireland.

After the dating show airs tonight, the sisters will give their reaction to this week’s star date on RTÉ Player. Oh and Roz reveals that she may have a crush on the restaurants handsome Maitre D’, Mateo.

Watch as Roz and Rachel realise they actually know one of the daters and proceed to share in the fear, anxiety and excitement that only a first date can bring! Will their early predictions ring true when it comes to that awkward moment of ‘will they, won’t they?’

First Dates Ireland Extras on RTÉ Player features reactions from famous faces including Home and Away’s George Mason, Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope writer, Stefanie Preissner, 2FM’s Eoghan McDermott and Chris and Ciara, which will be available on RTÉ Player straight after each episode airs.

First Dates Ireland airs Thursdays, 9:30pm on RTÉ2 and is available to watch live and on-demand on RTÉ Player.