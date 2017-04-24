WATCH: Kylie Jenner verbally abused by anti-fur protesters

Kylie Jenner was forced to cut her latest appearance short due verbal abuse from anti-fur protesters.

As she stepped out on the red carpet, the crowd chanted “you’ve got blood on your hands” while waving signs and placards.

Although the youngest of the Kardashian Krew wasn’t wearing fur on the occasion, she has been pictured wearing fur in the past and on her various social media accounts.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Jenner is seen looking unimpressed and rushes off the red carpet cutting the photo call short.

This isn’t the first time a Kardashian has been targeted by anti-fur protesters.

In 2012, Kim was flour-bombed by an anti-fur activist on the red carpet.