WATCH: Kim Kardashian breaks down as she reveals Paris robbery details on Ellen

After Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint at her Paris hotel room in October of last year, she has somewhat shied away from the public eye.

Today, more than six months after the incident, she made her debut TV appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 36-year-old opened up to the host about how she believes it was meant to happen to her and how it has changed her as a person.

She then broke down as she told Ellen that the robbers had been following her one social media for two years as there she flaunted her expensive diamonds.

“I know it sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” the reality star said.

“I’m such a different person.I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.

“I was definitely materialistic … and I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I’m not here to show off the way that I used to”.

The eldest of the Kardashian Krew also opened up about family life with her husband Kanye and their two children, North-West and Saint.