Watch Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get creamed during a game of Pieface

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got a little messy in a festive game of Pieface.

The pair spent Christmas with singer Katy’s family in Wyoming and decided on some whipped cream fun to spice things up.

Both shared videos on social media showing them taking turns at the game, which sees the loser’s face covered in cream.

One clip showed Katy playing against her big sister Angela.

And another showed Orlando taking on Katy’s brother.

“He cheated,” the star captioned the video.

Earlier in their Christmas break, the famous duo dressed up as Santa and Mrs Claus as they visited youngsters at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA)

Singer Katy, 32, and British actor Orlando, 39, handed out presents and sang carols with the children, before surprising one patient with a duet of Happy Birthday.