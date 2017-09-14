WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel doesn't hold back during interview with Sean Spicer

In a strange move from A list celebrities, Jimmy Kimmel invited former press secretary Sean Spicer as a guest on his late night chat show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The first interview since leaving his post at the White House.

“He survived one of the worst jobs ever and is free, at last, to speak about it,” Kimmel announced as he introduced him.

In a stranger twist a smiley, happy Spicer emerged from the doors, a far cry from the hot-tempered man we were used to seeing behind the White House podium.

They chatted everything from ‘fake news’ to Melissa McCarthy impression of him and of course his debut appearance in front of the White House press corps with statements about Trump’s inauguration crowd size.

Kimmell didn’t hold back, with questions such as “have you ever seen the President naked?”.

Watch the full interview here: