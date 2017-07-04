WATCH: Jedward teaches Teen Mom star some Irish
04/07/2017 - 22:41:28Back to Showbiz Home
You wouldn’t be surprised to find out that Jedward are taking part in another reality show.
This time they are trying to find love in MTV’s Single AF.
@Jepicpics wrapped up their time in Stockholm with a double date. John was with the lovely @josephinehastig but unfortunately the chemistry just wasn't there. Edward on the other hand fell even harder for @sabinandersson.. ending their night by putting a love lock on Vasterbron bridge... we're melting too ❣️❣️❣️. Swipe for more and stay tuned as the boys go to their next destination ✈️✈️
Also taking part is Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson, Drag Queen Courtney Act and Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham.
In a strange twist, the twins have been split up - John is off to Milan with Casey Johnson and Elliot’s Crawford, while Edward is off to Milan with Farrah.
On their way, Ed decided to would be the perfect time to teach the Teen Mom some as Gaeilge - just incase she would meet an Irish man.
Here’s how it went:
Teaching @F1abraham how to speak Irish 🍀🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Ej7xnBDfpQ— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) July 4, 2017
Here's hoping she doesn't use her new vocab as a chat up line.
Join the conversation - comment here