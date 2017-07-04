WATCH: Jedward teaches Teen Mom star some Irish

You wouldn’t be surprised to find out that Jedward are taking part in another reality show.

This time they are trying to find love in MTV’s Single AF.

Also taking part is Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson, Drag Queen Courtney Act and Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham.

In a strange twist, the twins have been split up - John is off to Milan with Casey Johnson and Elliot’s Crawford, while Edward is off to Milan with Farrah.

On their way, Ed decided to would be the perfect time to teach the Teen Mom some as Gaeilge - just incase she would meet an Irish man.

Here’s how it went:

Here's hoping she doesn't use her new vocab as a chat up line.
By Anna O'Donoghue

