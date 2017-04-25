WATCH: Irish singers give us a spine-tingling sneak peek at Angela’s Ashes The Musical

In a major musical adaptation, Frank McCourt’s memoir Angela’s Ashes will be staged in The Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick in July before moving to Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Today the Dublin theatre offered audiences a Facebook Live sneak peek into the score which has been described as "haunting" and "unforgettable".

Irish singers, Elaine and Eoin performed a rendition of one of the biggest numbers in the show, at the launch in the Cill Arine Boat, Dublin.

This new musical is set to be one of the major theatrical events in Ireland in 2017 and promises to bring audiences to tears one minute before laughing out loud the next.

Angela's Ashes The Musical is an emotional telling of a childhood in 1940s Limerick and beyond, following young Frank’s escapades and experiences in a Dickensian landscape, in his defiant escape to a new life in America.

The production is produced by Pat Moylan, directed by Thom Sutherland, with Music and Lyrics by Adam Howell.

Frank McCourt’s Angela's Ashes was first published in 1996 and climbed quickly to the top of the bestseller lists. The book has since sold over 10 million copies worldwide and won multiple accolades including the Pulitzer Prize.

Tickets are on sale now.