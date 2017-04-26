WATCH: Imelda May joins a busker on the streets of London to sing Molly Malone

With her new look in tow, Imelda May is out and about in London town.

The former Rockabilly chick is currently on the road promoting her fifth studio album, Life Love Fresh Blood which she released earlier this month.

But it’s not all work for the singer, last night she decided to join a busker in an impromptu sing song sesh.

And what song would be the go-to for a proud Dublin native?

You guessed it, Molly Malone.

You can take the girl out of Dublin, but you can never take the Dublin out of the girl.