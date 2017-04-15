Watch: Here are the highlights of last night's Late Late country special

Daniel O'Donnell's charming chatter and the cheeky smile of Nathan Carter were the highlights of last night's Late Late country special.

Here's Daniel plaumasing the nation with his lyrical tones alongside Charley Pride.

Of course the country special show would not be complete without a performance from one of Irish country's biggest stars Nathan Carter.

Here he is, singing 'Boat to Liverpool' wih Charlie Landsborough.

Of for some there is no replacing the legend that is Big Tom!