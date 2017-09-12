WATCH: Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at NY fashion week and walks it off like a pro

From sequins to scissors, everybody who is anybody in the world of fashion is currently up to their high neck collars at New York Fashion Week.

#carolinaherrera #nyfw #spring2018 #fashionstyleart A post shared by @fashionstyleart on Sep 12, 2017 at 2:11am PDT

Although there is one fashion assistant who we believe will be working his/her last fashion week and that’s the person who attempted to strap on Gigi Hadid’s shoe at the Anna Sui show.

TMZ exclusively released this video today of the supermodel strutting down the catwalk sporting one heel and one black sock.

And if you look closely you can spot her other heel at the bottom of the catwalk.

Like a pro, Gigi imitated the heel height of her left shoe by walking on the tip of her toes.

#BellaHadid and #GigiHadid closing the Anna Sui SS18 show! #NYFW A post shared by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

The shoe must go on!

Hadid took to the designers Instagram post show and thanked her for all her support.

Post-show love from @gigihadid. Thank you for always rocking Anna's runway! 💖 #AnnaSuiSpring18 #GigiHadid A post shared by Anna Sui (@annasui) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Gigi’s sister Bella also walked in the show.