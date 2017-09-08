WATCH: First look at new miniseries about an Irish immigrant who was convicted of murder in Canada

by Denise O’Donoghue

Move over Making a Murderer, this is the new true-crime Netflix series we’ll be binge-watching.

Netflix has released the trailer for Alias Gracea six-episode series following the story of Grace Marks.

It will come exclusively to Netflix on 3 November.

Alias Grace is based on Margaret Atwood’s award-winning novel.

The six-hour miniseries follows Grace Marks, a poor, young Irish immigrant and domestic servant in Upper Canada who, along with stable hand James McDermott, was convicted of the brutal murders of their employer, Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper, Nancy Montgomery, in 1843.

James was hanged while Grace was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Grace became one of the most enigmatic and notorious women of 1840s Canada for her supposed role in the sensational double murder, and was eventually exonerated after 30 years in jail.

Her conviction was controversial, and sparked much debate about whether Grace was actually involved in the murder, or merely an unwitting accessory.