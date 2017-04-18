WATCH: Ed Sheeran nails Jedward impression

Back to Showbiz Home

As we all heard time and time again, during their stay in the Big Brother house, Jedward are friends with Ed Sheeran.

And today they’ve genuinely proved that fact by posted this clip of them hanging out with the singer backstage of his Glasgow show.

“Jedward and Ed Sheeran, JEDSHEERAN,” John and Edward captioned the video along with photos of the trio in “gLADSgow”.

But what’s more impressive is Ed impression of the boys, “Jepic, Jawsome, jituzu”.

Jedward and Ed Sheeran JEDSHEERAN @teddysphotos

A post shared by JEDWARD (@jepicpics) on

It has to be said, Jedsheeran does have a certain ring to it.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz