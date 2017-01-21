Was that Robbie Williams auditioning for Let It Shine?

Gary Barlow had a surreal experience in Let It Shine tonight when a familiar face came in to audition.

Dan Budd took to the stage to show off his vocal talents, but everyone was a bit thrown by his day job – as a Robbie Williams impersonator.

Dan was uncanny as a Robbie tribute act (BBC)

Viewers thought the likeness was uncanny.

Dan wasn’t just about the looks, either.

However, not everyone thought it was a good idea.
