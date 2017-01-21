Was that Robbie Williams auditioning for Let It Shine?
Gary Barlow had a surreal experience in Let It Shine tonight when a familiar face came in to audition.
Dan Budd took to the stage to show off his vocal talents, but everyone was a bit thrown by his day job – as a Robbie Williams impersonator.
Viewers thought the likeness was uncanny.
#letitshine not only does Dan look like Robbie, sounds exactly the same too 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍💕💕💕💕💕💕💕— josieMay (@choare11) January 21, 2017
Okay this dude sounds like Robbie and looks very alike. It's scary. 😂😂 #letitshine— Alexandra (@JAJFastlife) January 21, 2017
Omg the @robbiewilliams guy on @BBCLetItShine ! Is that you @robbiewilliams !?— Harlow (@harlow__s) January 21, 2017
Dan wasn’t just about the looks, either.
@BBCLetItShine Well done Robbie mark 2 ... that vocal was amazing!— Louise Bruzon (@LouiseBruzon) January 21, 2017
@BBCLetItShine Voice of a Rockstar!! #letitshine— Marcella McGowan (@marcelprincess) January 21, 2017
@GaryBarlow @BBCLetItShine I can't cope with how much this guy sounds like Robbie Williams!! Creepy but AMAZING 😂😂😍😍— Dannii (@Dannii_BJROE) January 21, 2017
However, not everyone thought it was a good idea.
This isn't Stars In Their Eyes cupcake #LetItShine— Rach (@Pink_Flamingo74) January 21, 2017
I'm cringing all over the place this is not what this show is about #LetItShine— Naomi (@justnaomiyeh) January 21, 2017
