‘Was that on TV?’ Brenda Blethyn mounted by her dog on This Morning

This Morning viewers were left in hysterics when Brenda Blethyn was inappropriately mounted by her dog during the programme’s live broadcast.

The Vera star had been on the couch speaking to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes with her new dog Jack by her side, but at the end of the interview the pet jumped on her arm and tried to hump her.

Blethyn, Langsford and Holmes were unable to contain their laughter and, a few moments later, cockapoo Jack took hold of her leg as he tried again while the 71-year-old actress walked off the set.

She asked: “Was that on television?”

ITV news reporter Gary Burgess was among those tweeting their amusement over the unfortunate canine incident.

He wrote: “No. You weren’t imagining it. That really was national treasure Brenda Blethyn being humped by her dog live on @thismorning just now…”

Other viewers shared their joy over the live TV debacle, with one writing: “After a rather sombre morning, the dog trying to hump Brenda Blethyn during and after her interview on #ThisMorning has cheered me up no end.”

One said: “Trying to explain to a 5 year old what Jack is doing to Brenda on #thismorning ‘He’s cuddling her darling’.”

One wrote: “Poor Brenda with her dog humping her on live tv, we all been there (well maybe not on live tv) #ThisMorning.”

Another said it was “TV gold” and that they had not “laughed that much before watching day time tv”.

“#ThisMorning @thismorning, Brenda and Jack, best thing I’ve seen on TV for ages! Hilarious!” another said.

Another, using plenty of crying-laughing emojis, enthused: “Thank you #thismorning that was just the laugh I needed.”

Earlier in the episode, Blethyn said that Jack was her first ever dog, and that she and her husband got him because of her being away working on crime drama Vera for so much of the year.

She said: “I don’t know how we’d managed for so long without one. They bring such a lot of joy.

“I’m away from home for five, six months of the year, and my husband’s on his own, and so I told him I was getting a puppy.

“He said, ‘well, how dare you Brenda without having a discussion about it first?’ and then he felt awful about rejecting it, but I hadn’t even got the dog in the house when I took him home, and he took hold of him. He just loves him.”

Blethyn returns as Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope in the ITV programme on Sunday for the eighth series.