Want a date with Idris Elba? Here's how to make sure you're in with a chance

Idris Elba is offering one lucky fan the chance to be his Valentine.

The Luther heartthrob is inviting anyone interested to make a donation to W.E. Can Lead, an organisation that provides development and leadership programmes for girls in Sierra Leone – and one extremely fortunate donor will win a night of being wined and dined by the actor.

Idris Elba (Yui Mok/PA)

Idris, 44, wrote on Facebook: “This year, I want YOU to be my Valentine. We’ll have a romantic candle-lit meal, maybe some champagne, and see where the meal takes us. It’s for a good cause, so will you be mine?”

The star also shared a hilarious video in which he describes what a night out with him might be like.

Idris Elba – This year, I want YOU to be my Valentine…. | Facebook



He said: “We’ll get things started off with cocktails or perhaps champagne.

“Once we’re feeling comfortable we can order whatever your heart desires. Maybe some truffles, perhaps some steak, pepper soup and fufu.

“That’s an African dish, and you pound the yams. And you know what? I’ll let you pound my yams.”

Fans can sign up on the Omaze fundraising website.