Wait, what? Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are 'dating'

Here’s one showbiz fans probably couldn’t predict, even in a world where Brangelina is no more: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are involved in a new romance.

According to a report by TMZ, which has been published alongside images of the two stars looking cosy in Santa Monica, the music stars have been seeing each other for a while but no length of time was specified.

The surprising duo are said to have been caught on camera canoodling after enjoying a dinner date at popular celebrity haunt Giorgio Baldi.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd in 2015 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA Images)

Singer Selena, 24, previously dated Justin Bieber on and off for several years and rapper The Weeknd, 26, recently ended his two-year romance with supermodel Bella Hadid.

There might be some potential for awkwardness among their close-knit circle of friends if they are indulging in a relationship, as Selena is close friends with Bella’s sister Gigi.

Selena and The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – both performed at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show back in 2015 and he appeared at the 2016 show, too, performing alongside his ex Bella.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)

They have yet to comment on their rumoured dalliance, although the I Can’t Feel My Face hitmaker shared a picture of himself on the cover of GQ as the pictures surfaced.

Are Selena and The Weeknd the unlikeliest couple since Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston? The jury’s out on that one, for now.