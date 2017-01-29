Wait, what? Gary Barlow claims he didn't wash his hair for FOURTEEN years!

Gary Barlow has washed his hair – for the first time in more than a decade.

The Take That heartthrob told fans on Twitter that he was scrubbing his locks for the first time in 14 years, in honour of the opening of his West End show The Girls – which is based on the film Calendar Girls.

It's such an important day I've washed my hair ! First time in ....... 14 years ! #nojoke — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 28, 2017

Gary’s fans saw the funny side, and started sending him some hilarious messages on social media.

Not enough left xx https://t.co/6AYzHyvOz4 — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 28, 2017

Not at all ! Xx https://t.co/FIJyots6SQ — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 28, 2017

But was it true? Has Gary ignored shampoo for 14 whole years?

We hope not. But he did add the hashtag #nojoke…