Wait, what? Gary Barlow claims he didn't wash his hair for FOURTEEN years!
29/01/2017 - 20:39:16Back to Showbiz Home
Gary Barlow has washed his hair – for the first time in more than a decade.
The Take That heartthrob told fans on Twitter that he was scrubbing his locks for the first time in 14 years, in honour of the opening of his West End show The Girls – which is based on the film Calendar Girls.
It's such an important day I've washed my hair ! First time in ....... 14 years ! #nojoke— Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 28, 2017
Gary’s fans saw the funny side, and started sending him some hilarious messages on social media.
Cheeky beggar https://t.co/ObYKsyL6MI— Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 28, 2017
Not enough left xx https://t.co/6AYzHyvOz4— Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 28, 2017
Not at all ! Xx https://t.co/FIJyots6SQ— Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 28, 2017
Blocked https://t.co/rCm2Pz2LBC— Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 28, 2017
@GaryBarlow do you and Mark still do this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/HXGm84fk5O— Lauren🎶IIIǂ⃝⃝⃝⃝ (@Lauren_TTx) January 28, 2017
But was it true? Has Gary ignored shampoo for 14 whole years?
We hope not. But he did add the hashtag #nojoke…
Join the conversation - comment here