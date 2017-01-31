Wait, what? Fans stunned as Emmerdale character dies suddenly

Fans of Emmerdale were left shocked and saddened at Monday night’s episode as one of the soap’s characters died without warning.

More often than not, a soap opera will trail and tease the death of one of its residents, but the ITV programme completely slapped the death of Joanie Wright – played by Denise Black – on viewers without the briefest glimpse of a hint that it would happen.

The shocking scene happened moments after Joanie was released from a stint in prison, and saw her suffer a fatal cardiac arrest upon learning of some bad news.

Sitting in the car on the way back with Lisa Dingle (Jane Cox), the heart attack was sudden upon learning her husband Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) has rekindled his romance with ex-wife of 18 years Lisa just months after their wedding.

The heartbreaking storyline then sees Lisa and Zak return to tell Kerry Wyatt, who is holding a surprise welcome home party for Joanie, that she has died.

It was utterly tragic and fast, fans were completely unprepared for what they had just witnessed.

They took to Twitter in their droves to express their shock and upset over Joanie’s death.

that was so sudden?? she just went n died?? wtf #emmerdale — georgia (@bangersandnash_) January 30, 2017

Did that just happen on #emmerdale??? WTF?? Random or what?!!! — Alison Murray (@AlNotAli) January 30, 2017

Poor Joanie, only been out the jug five mins !!! 😂 #emmerdale — Lyndsey maria kenny (@Lynzdoll) January 30, 2017

@emmerdale Catching up on tonight's episode and erm... what just happened! #Emmerdale wow! — Daniel Matthews (@danielmatthews8) January 30, 2017

WHAT?!?? Joanie!!! Didn't think that was going to happen!! 🙉🙉🙉 #Emmerdale — Rachel Coombs (@Rachel_Coombs) January 30, 2017

#emmerdale You never know what is going to happen in the dales these days #Joneiedied — Angela Dunn (@anJieane) January 30, 2017

For some viewers, it was not good enough. It wasn’t the classic overly dramatic, up in flames-style soap opera death, so to speak.

lol what, that was potentially the most pathetic tv death I've ever seen, literally blinked and she was dead wtf 😂😂 #emmerdale — Aimee 🌱 (@aimeemarie23) January 30, 2017

have they really killed joanie off life that? most ridiculous thing I've ever seen. god sake emmerdale 😂😐 #emmerdale #wtf — amelia cantwell-hyde (@ameliamae99) January 30, 2017

And others suggested that Denise might be returning to her previous role as Denise Osbourne on rival soap opera Coronation Street.

So Joanie has died on Emmerdale, therefore Denise Black has left the show.

We all know what's coming... — Lynsey Spence (@Sidekick28) January 30, 2017

@emmerdale See ya on Corrie Joanie. — TeamThomas ❤️ (@Filan4Life) January 30, 2017

#emmerdale Joanie's demise paving the way for a return to #Corrie — Debby (@debbyrich100) January 30, 2017