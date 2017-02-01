Vin Diesel 'on board' for Groot spin-off film

Vin Diesel said he is hoping to star in a Guardians Of The Galaxy spin-off movie based on his character from the film, Groot.

The Hollywood star revealed director James Gunn wants to create a new movie featuring the talking tree-like creature and Rocket the raccoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper.

Vin told the Press Association: “I know that James Gunn always wanted to do a Groot/Rocket movie which is something that would be super cool.

(Ian West/PA)

“Of course I would be (on board). I love that character. Who doesn’t?”

A sequel to Guardians Of The Galaxy, starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, is due to be released in May.

Vin said his latest film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, looks at the exploitation of soldiers’ experiences on their return from service in war zones.

The film is about a fictional US soldier, Billy Lynn, whose heroics in Iraq result in him appearing in the Super Bowl half-time show.

(Ian West/PA)

Vin said: “I don’t know if it’s more of a comment on the war or the spectacle of entertainment.

“What is this movie about? It’s about exploiting a soldier’s experience and exploiting it in service of someone else’s agenda.”

Vin said his role as platoon leader in the film meant his career had “come first circle” after playing a soldier in his first Hollywood movie, Saving Private Ryan.

He said: “For me it was very cool and surreal because my career started filming a little movie at the Hatfield Air Base Centre called Saving Private Ryan.

“Saving Private Ryan was my first Hollywood film so I was working with another great – Steven Spielberg.

“To return to playing a soldier almost 20 years later, but now being the mentor that Tom Hanks was in the first one, was kind of watching life come first circle.”

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk is released in UK cinemas on February 10.