Viewers thought Strictly Len Goodman was an emotional rollercoaster

An hour-long BBC special dedicated to now former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman was always going to be emotional.

To say people are sad is an understatement.

But that wasn’t the only thing to get them all emotional – the show also transported viewers back to the early series of the show when it was presented by broadcasting legend Sir Bruce Forsyth, and it made them miss him, too.

And then they were treated to loads of old favourites, like Ann Widdecombe.

Last year’s winner Jay McGuiness.

And, of course, Ed Balls.

But most of all, it’s Len who’ll hold the dearest place in their hearts.
