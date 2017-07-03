Viewers shocked at huge Love Island cull

Love Island fans were in shock after a “savage” recoupling saw seven contestants sent home.

Original Islander Dom Lever and newcomers Amelia Peters, Ellisha-Jade White, Shannen McGrath, Steve Ball, Rob Lipsett and Marino Katsouris were all booted off the island in Sunday night’s explosive instalment of the ITV2 dating show.

Viewers were gripped as the female hopefuls had to decide whether to ‘Stick or Twist’, either staying with their current love interest or ditching them for a new beau.

The reshuffle meant that seven contestants were sent packing.

One fan posted on Twitter: “Love island is brutal you know. These surprise surprise walk outs are giving me chest pains.”

“Stress levels through the roof, this is savage,” said another.

Lever was booted out of the villa after Montana Brown decided to ditch him, opting to couple up with newcomer Alex Beattie instead.

Viewers watched with bated breath to see whether Lever would walk out with another girl, meaning he would be part of a new couple.

But he appeared alone, meaning that he had wanted to stay with Brown, and was given his marching orders.

Fans were divided about Lever’s departure.

“Dom you have been dumped” the words I have been waiting for,” said one, while other viewers said they were “heartbroken” to see him go.