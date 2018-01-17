Viewers shocked as Dot Cotton returns to EastEnders in trousers

EastEnders fans were shocked as Dot Cotton returned to Albert Square … in trousers.

The Walford favourite was away for three months, enjoying a break by the coast.

When she returned to the BBC soap on Tuesday, Dot (June Brown) had swapped her usual skirt for a pair of blue and white trousers.

The wardrobe change appeared to be too much for fans used to seeing the beloved character in less snazzy outfits.

“What’s happening? Dot is back and wearing trousers!!! What even is life anymore?!” wrote one perplexed viewer on Twitter.

What’s happening? Dot is back and wearing trousers!!! What even is life anymore?! #EastEnders — ... (@yvonnemaryo) January 16, 2018

“Going in on tonight’s #EastEnders and [first scene] WTF IS DOT DOING WEARING TROUSERS???” tweeted another.

going in on tonight's #EastEnders and [first scene] WTF IS DOT DOING WEARING TROUSERS??? — Andi (@AndiMcLellan) January 16, 2018

One puzzled person asked: “I’m fifteen minutes late starting #EastEnders tonight but I’ve just seen Dot wearing trousers. Has this EVER happened before?”

I'm fifteen minutes late starting #EastEnders tonight but I've just seen Dot wearing trousers. Has this EVER happened before? — Stewart Bain (@_Stewart_Bain) January 16, 2018

Despite the new look, viewers were thrilled to see Dot back where she belongs.

Best thing to happen in #EastEnders is my main girl Dot coming back!! — Holly (@hollyelstonblou) January 16, 2018

Dot back in the launderette is reassuringly familiar #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/BheKQPNpZn — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 16, 2018

“Dot back in the launderette is reassuringly familiar,” said one fan, while another said it was the “best thing to happen” in the episode.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7.30pm.