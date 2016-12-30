Viewers praise EastEnders for Lee's almost-suicide scene

EastEnders viewers thanked Friday night’s episode for drawing attention to mental health issues in men after Lee Carter made the last-second decision not to kill himself.

Months of money woes, bullying and desperate acts came to a head for Lee, played by Danny-Boy Hatchard and he contemplated jumping from a high building after convincing himself that his wife and family would be better off without him.

It was a situation that hit home for people watching…

The storyline with Lee is really powerful #eastenders — deutschmikey (@deutschmikey) December 30, 2016

Well done @danboy and the EastEnders writers for addressing men's mental health. Poor Lee 👏🏻 😢#EastEnders — Ruth Woods (@MissRudiBlue) December 30, 2016

@danboy Hatchard is really playing his role justice in tonight's #EastEnders. A lot of research and effort has been put into this storyline — 🌸🌻🌼Shaky🎀👡💖 (@ShakyWoon) December 30, 2016

@bbceastenders (Lee) good portrayal well done Eastenders for highlighting the plight of people with #mentalhealth #eastenders — Alan (@AlanMyClearMind) December 30, 2016

Feel so sorry for lee off eastenders, depression is so hard to live with and most people don't even notice — Erin✨ (@ErinMaiWilliams) December 30, 2016

I feel so sad for Lee, He can't see a way out and believes that everyone is better than him. Depression is so cruel. #Eastenders — Lori 🎄 ⛄ ❄ 🎅 (@LorianaFirth) December 30, 2016

Lee's storyline, and where he is right now, is so very important. This happens in real life, and isn't something to laugh at #eastenders — Georgia (@hellogeorgiagi) December 30, 2016

What a job Eastenders are doing on this depression storyline. Still a huge stigma around mental illness in men and we must talk about that. — kieran (@kielawrence97) December 30, 2016

Respect to #eastenders for recognising depression in a normal working class male. Been there, lost 'friends'. Difficult to watch. — Darren Hawkins. (@DazHawkins) December 30, 2016

aww poor lee. SO many young lads go through a lot of mental health problems due to pressures of having to 'be a man' and stuff! #Eastenders — c l α я є в ε მ я (@cLare_beaR_) December 30, 2016

Lee's depression storyline hits home, it was hard seeing my dad the way he was, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel❤️ #Eastenders — Meg🙈 (@FanOfDyer) December 30, 2016

Lee Carter's performance was heartbreaking. Shows how depression can affect anyone, even those from 'perfect' families. #eastenders — Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) December 30, 2016

That was a wonderfully played scene tonight @danboy. Thank you for making it so realistic and poignant. #Eastenders — thewisdomtooth (@thewisdomtooth) December 30, 2016

And it gave many people the opportunity to hit back at the idea that people with depression “just need to man-up”…

The whole 'man up' phrase in regards to Lee Carter in #Eastenders is precisely why Eastenders are doing this storyline. — Cal (@Panayisalad) December 29, 2016

Sick of tweets saying "Lee should jump" or "Lee should man up" 😡 #EastEnders — GossipEnders (@GossipEnders) December 30, 2016



As well as highlight other issues connected to the problem…

It's good to highlight mental illness, but will #EastEnders show how hard it is to get proper help on the NHS??? — angela p (@mrsgoggin) December 30, 2016

Viewers also appreciated the new addition of Karen the parking attendant, who sat and spoke to Lee, eventually convincing him of his value and helping him climb back to safety…

Thank god for the lovely ticket lady! Offering an ear to Lee. #Eastenders — Adela Kobic (@Delakobic) December 30, 2016

#EastEnders most important thing is to have somebody to listen to you. People need to do more of that — Jane Smith (@charlatan66) December 30, 2016

Karen is really helping Lee...everyone needs support💔 #EastEnders — Codie (@TeamEECarter) December 30, 2016

This story on #eastenders with Lee is really heartbreaking. Remember @samaritans are always there if you feel the same. 116 123. — Kat (@katkins1982) December 30, 2016

Writers of the show, and Danny-Boy actually worked with the Samaritans charity to write the script, which the actor said he was “honoured” to be a part of.

He said: “I think that kind of drive to abolish that stigma and to encourage people who are suffering to talk and to know that it is OK, the way that they are feeling … It’s a responsibility I’m happy to take.”