Viewers 'can't unsee' Danny Dyer as Amy Winehouse and Craig Revel Horwood as Britney Spears in Lip Sync Battle UK

Had Britney Spears and Amy Winehouse ever faced each other in a sing-off contest, it probably wouldn’t have looked anything like this.

Lip Sync Battle UK returned our screens with Danny Dyer and Craig Revel Horwood kicking off the second series – dressed as Amy Winehouse and Britney Spears respectively.

Danny appeared to set the bar pretty *high* on the Channel 5 show – wearing a little red dress, with his fake hair styled into a beehive to copy Amy’s signature look as he mimed the lyrics to Back To Black.

(Channel 5)

It made for some awkward viewing:

Watching Danny Dyer in a dress singing Amy Winehouse, feel like I'm on acid #LipSyncBattleUK — Kira O'Brien (@KiraOBrien) January 6, 2017

Seeing Danny Dyer as Amy Winehouse will haunt me for a very long time #LipSyncBattleUK — Alanna (@BlakeAlanna) January 6, 2017

Everyone else can see Danny Dyer dressed up as Amy Winehouse right? 😳#LipSyncBattleUK — Jackie Bell (@Jackie_utv) January 6, 2017

Once you see @MrDDyer dressed as Amy Winehouse, you will never unsee it #LipSyncBattleUK — Jo Marsh (@miss_liljo) January 6, 2017

Then Craig stormed the stage in a baby blue dress, dancing to Britney’s Toxic.

(Channel 5)

And things didn’t get any better.

#LipSyncBattleUK well done but I can never un-see Danny Dyer as Amy and Craig Revel Horwood as Britney 😂😂😂 — Clare McDonnell (@Claremacd) January 6, 2017

I need to very quickly unsee tonight's #LipSyncBattleUK Amy and Britney😮😮 — Steady Old Eddie (@TRICERATOPTALES) January 6, 2017

Seeing Craig Revel Horwood dressed and dancing like Britney is a sight that can't be unseen 🙈 #LipSyncBattleUK — Stacey Broadfoot (@Stackymack) January 6, 2017

After a battle that raged on our screen for 15 mins, Craig emerged the winner.

Until next week then.