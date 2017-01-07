Viewers 'can't unsee' Danny Dyer as Amy Winehouse and Craig Revel Horwood as Britney Spears in Lip Sync Battle UK

Had Britney Spears and Amy Winehouse ever faced each other in a sing-off contest, it probably wouldn’t have looked anything like this.

Lip Sync Battle UK returned our screens with Danny Dyer and Craig Revel Horwood kicking off the second series – dressed as Amy Winehouse and Britney Spears respectively.

Danny appeared to set the bar pretty *high* on the Channel 5 show – wearing a little red dress, with his fake hair styled into a beehive to copy Amy’s signature look as he mimed the lyrics to Back To Black.

(Channel 5)

It made for some awkward viewing:

Then Craig stormed the stage in a baby blue dress, dancing to Britney’s Toxic.

(Channel 5)

And things didn’t get any better.

After a battle that raged on our screen for 15 mins, Craig emerged the winner.

Until next week then.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Craig Revel Horwood, Danny Dyer, Lip Sync Battle, Lip Sync Battle UK, Melanie Brown, Professor Green

 

