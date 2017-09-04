Video: The X Factor is back! Here’s a look at Sharon Osbourne’s fashion moments

X Factor has returned to our screens. While we all want to talent-spot, watch the heartbreak when singers don’t make it through and get emotionally involved in the sob stories, there’s also the fashion to consider.

Each weekend between now and Christmas is a new chance to ogle the style choices of Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne. We know Simon Cowell will be in a white shirt and high-waisted trousers so there will be no surprises there.

Mrs O may be 64 but she’s never let age dictate her style choices, always going for bold, glamorous and fashion-forward looks. From sleek suits to eye-catching floral gowns, here’s a look back at some of our favourite Sharon Osbourne style moments as she wowed on the red carpet.