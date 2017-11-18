Video: Kate Winslet’s red carpet evolution – 20 years since the Titanic UK premiere

It’s hard to believe but November 18 marks two decades since the UK premiere of Titanic, thrusting then 22-year-old Kate Winslet into the global spotlight as the blockbuster became the highest-grossing movie of all time (it’s since been overtaken, but only by Avatar).

Now 45, the actress has since garnered an Oscar and three Baftas alongside numerous other nominations and has become a regular on the big screen – and the red carpet.

Here, to mark Kate’s Titanic anniversary, we look back at her red carpet style evolution.

Favouring form-fitting, block colour gowns by the likes of Alexander McQueen and Roland Mouret, nowadays Kate looks every inch the star, with flawless hair and make-up to boot – but she wasn’t always so stylish.