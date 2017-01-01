Victoria Beckham joins Mel C on stage for Spice Girls song

Victoria Beckham and Mel C had a mini Spice Girls reunion when they performed together at a New Year’s Eve party.

Former Sporty Spice Mel was singing at Victoria and her husband David’s lavish party in the Maldives, when she launched into the Spice Girls’ hit 2 Become 1.

Victoria, who was wearing a long red dress with her hair down around her face, joined her on stage and took her turn on the mic as the crowd watched and swayed to the music.

Candle light and soul forever ❤ A wonderful start to 2017 xxx A photo posted by Melanie C (@melaniecmusic) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:36pm PST

Videos posted on social media show former footy ace David watching his wife proudly, as he held their daughter Harper.

Why am I not spending New Year's Eve in the Maldives where Melanie C and Victoria Beckham are singing together A video posted by Mikey Pop (@djmikeypop) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:33pm PST

David also shared a snap of his family on Instagram, as they saw in 2017 at the bash.

Happy new year everyone x ❤ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:43pm PST

Victoria and Mel’s old bandmates Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton were not at the party. The trio are reuniting for the group’s 20th anniversary but both Victoria and Mel C chose not to take part.