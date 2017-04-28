Union J revert to trio as Casey Johnson quits

Union J singer Casey Johnson has left the boy band to “pursue other opportunities” little more than a year after he joined.

He joined the trio after previous member George Shelley quit back in March last year.

The band, now made up of Josh Cuthbert, JJ Hamblett and Jaymi Hensley, confirmed the news on Friday morning and said they will be continuing as a three-piece.

In a message on Facebook they told fans: “We are sad to announce that Casey is leaving Union J, in order to pursue other opportunities.

“It’s been a great year, having him onboard, but being in a band is like any other relationship and sometimes it just doesn’t work out.

“Casey is an incredibly lovely, talented guy and a great friend to the band, so please go support him as well in his next venture and we wish him all the very best for the future.

“It feels now that the best way forward is to carry on as we originally started out…….as a three piece (Josh, Jaymi and JJ).”

They added that they have been working on new music and will release their first single from their new album later this year, with the full album to follow in early 2018.

Johnson was formerly a member of X Factor band Stereo Kicks.