U2 to star in BBC special hosted by Cat Deeley

Rockers U2 will entertain fans with music old and new in a BBC One special filmed at the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

The band, consisting of Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr and Adam Clayton, follow in the footsteps of artists including Adele and Sam Smith with their own programme U2 At The BBC, which will air in December.

The hour-long broadcast will be presented by Cat Deeley, who was given backstage access at U2’s recent concert at the Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil as part of their Joshua Tree tour.

As well as performing classic hits alongside new tracks from their forthcoming album Songs Of Experience, and giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their tour, the band will speak about their experiences in the music industry over the years.

Deeley said: “U2: Biggest band in the world. Stadium Rock Gods… and all round good eggs!

“I had the privilege of joining them on tour in Sao Paulo and now they’re coming back to the UK for an intimate show at Abbey Road Studios. I’ll be catching up with the band and there will be performances of brand new tracks and U2 classics.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I can’t wait!”

Jan Younghusband, Head of Commissioning, Music Television said: “We’re delighted to welcome U2 to the historic Abbey Road Studios where they have previously recorded tracks.

“BBC Music is currently broadcasting a huge array of music on television, and the addition of U2 At The BBC to this stable of programming is a coup, as we continue to put musicians centre stage on BBC television.”

U2 performed a free gig in London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday, celebrating more than 40 years together before picking up the Global Icon award at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday at London’s SSE Arena.