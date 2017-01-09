U2 announce Croke Park gig

U2 have announced that they will play Croke Park this summer.

The tour will see the band bring The Joshua Tree back to Croke Park on 22nd July 2017.

The gig will mark 30 years since they made a memorable return to their hometown with the original Joshua Tree Tour, playing very special sold out shows on Jones’ Road in June 1987.

Each show on the tour will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support in Dublin from special guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - with Noel saying, “It will be both a pleasure and an honour to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on earth.”

Tickets (Subject to licence) go on sale Monday, January 16 in Ireland, the UK and Europe and Tuesday, January 17 in the US and Canada.