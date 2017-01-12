Twitter is not sure how it feels about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dating rumours

It’s pretty clear something must be going on between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd after they were spotted getting a tad intimate during an evening out.

If rumours of a relationship are true, then it would mark a big step for both the actress, following her long on-off relationship with Justin Bieber, and the singer, who recently split with model Bella Hadid after more than a year together.

News of another potential celebrity coupling got a mixed response on social media, and, as always, sometimes only GIFs can express our emotions the best.

Some fans could not be happier.

While others are not even trying to hide their envy.

Some people reckon they saw it coming.

But others clearly did not.

Whether they expected it or not, some cynics smell a PR rat.

But others have gone for the classic option. When in doubt, make a terrible pun.
