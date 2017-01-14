Twitter is emotionally torn over Austin's shock CBB eviction

Back to Showbiz Home

It was as shocking for the viewers as it was for the remaining housemates, and Austin himself.

In a surprise second eviction on Friday night’s show, Austin Armacost was voted the dullest by his fellow celebs on Celebrity Big Brother and was removed from the house.

He remained stony-faced as his flabbergasted flatmates squeezed in a last cuddle before he joined Emma Willis outside the house – shortly after Angie Best was voted off by the public.

And some viewers were equally as distraught…

Others, not so much…
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Austin Armacost, Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5, Emma Willis

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz