TV3 says goodbye to Vincent Browne after ten years

Broadcaster TV3 has confirmed today that Vincent Browne will be stepping down as presenter of the Tonight programme at the end of July.

Browne, who has been presenting the show for ten years, has not made any comments on the matter but according to a TV3 spokesperson he made the decision for "personal reasons".

The journalist is known for his no-nonsense style of interviewing which the people of Ireland have grown to either love/hate.

The show’s hashtag, #Vinb acts a focal point for controversy on the show trends throughout Ireland every week.

Bill Malone, Director of Programming at TV3 said;

“Vincent has made an extraordinary contribution to Irish journalism and to Irish broadcasting. As the presenter of the Tonight Show, Vincent encapsulated the mood of the nation during unprecedented economic and political turmoil. His commitment to highlighting inequality and injustices in Irish life has been unwavering over his journalistic career”.

“TV3 would like to take this opportunity to thank Vincent for his contribution to the station and to wish him the very best.”