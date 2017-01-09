'Too much information', say CBB fans after Stacy's Snipes story

Back to Showbiz Home

Stacy Francis’s claims about Wesley Snipes had fans cringing, with plenty claiming it was a bit of an over-share.

The US singer was chatting to her Celebrity Big Brother housemates when she piped up about having had a romance with the actor.

Wesley Snipes (Ian West/PA)

But things took a slightly seedy turn when she mentioned the size of his… manhood.

It sparked a flurry of comments on social media, where fans said it was just too much information!

Others were just turned off by Stacy’s name-dropping.

Whitney, Wesley.. we wonder who we will hear about next!
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Celebrity Big Brother, Stacy Francis, Wesley Snipes

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz