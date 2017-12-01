Tonight's Late Late Toy Show will take place 'Under the Sea'

The theme of this year’s Late Late Toy Show has been revealed, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

Host Ryan Tubridy and a cast of hundreds will be diving under the sea as the theme of this year’s Toy Show takes inspiration from the classic Disney animated film ’The Little Mermaid’.

"This is going to be really special. I have wanted to do ’The Little Mermaid’ for the Toy Show for years and, at last, my ship has come in," he said.

"I can honestly say that it is like nothing you have ever seen on the show before and I think people are really going to enjoy it.

"There’s something in it for absolutely everyone in the family. My costume is a sight to behold but I am loving everything about this year’s opening.

"I invite everyone to forget about the flotsam and jetsam of modern life, come where the people are and be part of our world for a couple of hours tonight. It’s going to be great fun."

This year’s Toy Show boasts a huge cast with more than 200 talented young performers and 28 charming toy testers taking part. The children come from all over Ireland with the youngest just four-years-old.

Tubs and the Late Late Toy Show elves have a few surprises up their sleeves and all will be revealed as the show goes on.

"We’re really excited to share this year’s Late Late Toy Show with everyone. We’ve created a truly magical world with a magnificent set and an opening filled with colour," said producer Nigel Power.

"The show is packed with toys, talent and surprises that make the Toy Show an unmissable night for kids and adults alike."

The RTÉ Costume and Make-up Departments have been working hard, leaving no octopus tentacle unattached and no fin un-ironed.

"We were really excited when we heard that the theme for this year’s show was ’The Little Mermaid’ – it opened up a whole world of possibilities for us creatively," said Brigette Horan, head of RTÉ’s costume department

"It has been a delight to work on and we hope people like what they see, especially Ryan’s costume."

The Late Late Toy Show airs tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One, and will be available to watch worldwide for free on RTÉ Player.