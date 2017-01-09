Tom Hiddleston interviews Nicole Kidman on Golden Globe red carpet

Nicole Kidman hijacked a Tom Hiddleston interview on the Golden Globe red carpets and revealed a “world exclusive” at the same time.

As Tom was speaking to the official Golden Globes online stream, Nicole stepped in to tell him enough talking.

Tom promptly turned the questions on the actress and asked her what she was wearing.

Nicole Kidman qui crash l'interview de Tom Hiddleston : "I got him dressed" 😆 #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/w5pQ2NUjgt — \W/ Justine (@ImmortanJuu) January 9, 2017

She replied that Tom was wearing Gucci and she knew it because “I got him dressed”.

find you someone who looks at you the way Tom Hiddleston looks at Nicole Kidman #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sn9jTYCokY — ellie (@twhiddlestoon) January 9, 2017

Turning to the camera, the British actor said: “World exclusive.”

That interview crash by Nicole Kidman on TOM HIDDLESTON (who looks like a winner) is everything #GoldenGlobes — Hiddles Chronicles (@hiddles_chronos) January 9, 2017

Awww, Tom and Nicole at the #GoldenGlobes.

See what I did there? 😝 — Verena (@shayajaelle) January 9, 2017

Tom getting excited when he started interviewing Nicole is the cutest thing ever #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IYDGF710Fd — Astrid ☕ (@Astrid_frasl) January 9, 2017

Earlier he had been talking about his role in The Night Manager.

He said: “It was the most incredible script.

“It’s based on a John Le Carre novel. He is the master of spy novels. I love spy characters. I go undercover to take down an arms dealer.”

Meanwhile, Nicole said she was “determined to have fun” and she certainly looked like she was.