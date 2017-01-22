Tom Cruise rumoured to be on Green Lantern shortlist

Tom Cruise is apparently on a shortlist of actors that film bosses might pursue to play the Green Lantern.

DC Entertainment also has its eye on Bradley Cooper, Armie Hammer, Joel McHale and Jake Gyllenhaal for the part in Green Lantern Corps, reported The Wrap.

Armie Hammer (Ian West/PA)

Ryan Reynolds, who played the character of Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in the 2011 superhero film, is thought to be a contender too.

However, casting is at an early stage so none of the actors have had talks about taking on the role.

The Green Lantern Corps are an interstellar police force, made up of aliens, tasked with looking after the universe.

The movie is due to be released in 2020.