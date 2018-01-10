Today FM announce Al Porter’s replacement

Today FM have announced that Muireann O’Connell is their new lunchtime presenter, writes Sally Gorman.

The Limerick native will be kicking off her brand new 12-2pm show on January 22.

We’re DELIRA to announce @MuireannO_C as the new Lunchtime presenter (12-2) on #TodayFM!



She’ll be kicking off the brand new and exciting show on January 22nd! pic.twitter.com/IEFWNyMNoq — Today FM (@TodayFM) January 10, 2018

O’Connell, also a presenter on TV3’s Six O’Clock Show, has been filling in on the national station since Al Porter’s departure in November.

Porter left the station in the midst of allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Originally from Dooradoyle, Muireann has worked in radio over 12 years.

You may have heard her on Limerick’s Live 95, Spin South West and 98FM before she replaced Lucy Kennedy in 2016.