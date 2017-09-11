Titanic the Musical is coming to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

The haunting story of the great ship Titanic has been transformed by composer and lyricist Maury Yeston into a riveting musical and it’s coming to Dublin from May 15 - 19, 2018.

In the final hours of April 14, 1912 the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York via Cork, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank.

It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century as 1517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers.

The original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

The musical has also been extremely popular with amateur musical societies around Ireland over the years.

Here’s a snippet of Tralee Musical Society’s production in 2010.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 15 at 9.00am through Ticketmaster Ireland.