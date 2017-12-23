This year's UK Christmas number one has been revealed

Ed Sheeran’s Perfect has claimed the UK’s Official Christmas number one for 2017.

His closest competitor was Eminem with 'River' (which features Ed Sheeran), while Wham's 'Last Christmas' finished third, a year on since George Michael's death.

Mariah Carey’s 1994 festive classic 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' and Rita Ora's 'Anywhere' complete the top five