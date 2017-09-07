This week’s Late Late Show will host a plough off

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy is to face off against rugby international Sean O’Brien as the chat show holds its first ever Plough Off live on Friday night.

And yes, from the most expensive lamb featuring as a guest last week, they have already reached peak Irishness.

Thankfully Ryan is no stranger to ploughing, of course, having first turned his hand to churning the sod at last year’s National Ploughing Championships:

He’s hoping he’ll do slightly better on Friday night.

As well as taking on the Plough Off challenge, Carlow man O’Brien will be on the couch to chat about his storming performance for the Lions, battling for Ireland on the rugby field and our chances in the upcoming Autumn International series.

Anna May McHugh will be in studio to discuss how she took the National Ploughing Championships from humble beginnings to one of the biggest gatherings in Europe.

It's finally here! Anna May's Official #Ploughing Story "Queen of the Ploughing" is now available nationwide https://t.co/T4qG9FJ1zK pic.twitter.com/3V5y5sxyq1 — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 7, 2017

She’ll be telling viewers what it was like to be a woman working in the male dominated world of farming when she got involved with the championships, her life-long love of rural life, why she’s never revealed her age and why she won’t be hanging up her wellies anytime soon.

Author Marian Keyes will be on the couch to tell us about her latest novel ‘The Break’ and chat to Ryan about family, "Himself" and surviving tough times and comedian Eddie Izzard will be in studio to chat about playing royalty in the new film ‘Victoria and Abdul’.

The actual final finished hardback of The Break, it's fecken HUGE pic.twitter.com/qG8KBwcHjJ — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) August 4, 2017

All that and more including music from Paul Carrack and The Stunning.