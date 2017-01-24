This video of US hip hop group Migos rapping a children's book is what everyone needs right now

Back to Showbiz Home

Hip hop group Migos took inspiration from the most unlikely of sources on a radio show in the US – rapping the words of a popular children’s book.

The reading material is Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney – and the results are as inspired as they are catchy.

The group, from Georgia in the US, rapped the words over their hit Bad and Boujee, featuring Lil Uzi Vert – a song which reached the top of the charts in America last year and the top 40 in the UK.

We wish you luck trying to get it out of your head for the rest of the day.

It was performed on the US radio show The Cruz Show on Power 106, and some listeners took note of some of the excellent lyric choices.

While others had some pretty big praise to offer the group…

Strong words.

Some want an official recording of the whole thing…

And here’s what the material sounds like read by the author herself. It’s a bit different.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Showbiz Music, Anna Dewdney, Hip Hop, LLama llama red pajama, Migos, Rapping

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz