This tribute to Carrie Fisher from her dog's Twitter account is possibly the most moving of all
Carrie Fisher took her French bulldog Gary everywhere with her.
He was by her side when she did interviews for television shows …
… and even when she appeared on the red carpet.
Gary, of course, has his own regularly updated Twitter account which shared this touching message on Christmas Eve when Fisher was in hospital after suffering from a heart attack on a plane from London to LA the day before.
I'll be waiting right here mommy. #CarrieFisher @carrieffisher #princessleia pic.twitter.com/sfwVBCBvUE— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 24, 2016
But today with the sad news of her death, the same picture has been uploaded again but with a totally heartbreaking caption.
I'll still be waiting for you....... pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016
It’s made people very emotional.
@Gary_TheDog perhaps the saddest thing I've ever seen in my life 😔— Peyton Sanders (@TheRealPsanders) December 27, 2016
@Gary_TheDog saddest freaking tweet in the history of twitter 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— BlackMamba24Wolf (@tiana_bryant24) December 27, 2016
@Gary_TheDog she will always be with you in your heart ❤️— Logan the Cosplay SD (@LoganSibHsky) December 27, 2016
@Daveinlf @Gary_TheDog these were the tweets that definitely hit hardest.— Brett Molina (@brettmolina23) December 27, 2016
Some have been responding with pictures of their own dogs and nice messages for Gary.
@Gary_TheDog of my beautiful boy, I'm crying right now. Sending you big hugs lovely Gary.— Jordan Tate (@jtate) December 27, 2016
@Gary_TheDog im so sorry Gary. My dog Chewie said to tell you that everything will be okay. Good boy 🐶 pic.twitter.com/zRzz5W9CR0— Donna M Martin (@Donnainva) December 27, 2016
@Gary_TheDog My boy would sit with you if he could Gary xx pic.twitter.com/YqJMTv3jWu— Wendy Lester (@WendyWings) December 27, 2016
@Gary_TheDog This breaks my heart. (My dog, Kensy, is 15.) pic.twitter.com/WuMhJA5sIs— Michelle O'Neill (@MichelleONeilll) December 27, 2016
