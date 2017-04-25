This picture of a Harry Styles flesh mask will haunt you
25/04/2017 - 07:51:40Back to Showbiz Home
Photos leaked this month show Harry Styles in a harness, presumably filming a new music video.
Or, you know, maybe he just likes to hang around.
Snapped: #HarryStyles filming his new music video 😍 pic.twitter.com/bjqxbFSaJQ— POP Diaries (@Popdiarieslive) April 6, 2017
Styles has released new solo music recently so he's been busy.
You know who has also been busy? His stunt double.
Behold his stunt double wearing a Harry Styles flesh mask.
Can't unsee.
Harry Styles' stunt double wearing a mask of his face will haunt your dreams pic.twitter.com/fFkxqOk3lR— Andrew Hayden-Smith (@AndrewHaydSmith) April 6, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here