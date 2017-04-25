This picture of a Harry Styles flesh mask will haunt you

Photos leaked this month show Harry Styles in a harness, presumably filming a new music video.

Or, you know, maybe he just likes to hang around.

Styles has released new solo music recently so he's been busy.

You know who has also been busy? His stunt double.

Behold his stunt double wearing a Harry Styles flesh mask.

Can't unsee.
By Claire Anderson

