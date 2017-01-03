This Morning viewers fell in love with Davina McCall as temp presenter

Everyone has to take a break, and while ITV This Morning’s Holly Willoughby took a trip to Barbados, Davina McCall stepped up to join Phillip Schofield on the couch.

Known for both her career in presenting hit shows across the channels and her sugar-free know-how, the 49-year-old brought with her some top tips for a healthy start to the new year.

'Find a picture of yourself as the size you want to be, and stick it on the fridge door', is @ThisisDavina's tip to @chanellejhayes 🍎 — This Morning (@thismorning) January 3, 2017

'If you want it that badly, you can go and get it' says @faispmafitness



'You never regret a workout' says @ThisisDavina



Let's do this! 💪 — This Morning (@thismorning) January 3, 2017

Set to present the upcoming next series of Channel 4′s The Jump, she was able to give some insider expertise on the show, which is set to include retired cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins.

'Bradley is a good skier. He's in it to win it!' @ThisisDavina gives us the lowdown on The Jump competitor @OfficialWIGGINS ⛷ — This Morning (@thismorning) January 3, 2017

And viewers loved it…

loved Davina on this morning — Pam (@_ellie_23) January 3, 2017

How fantastic was Davina @ThisisDavina on @thismorning today! So funny and entertaining. Can't wait to watch tomorrow! Perfect choice! — Leigh mcpherson (@Londonlili) January 3, 2017

@thismorning Davina McCall was a breath of fresh air this morning — Colm Gilmartin (@colmg13) January 3, 2017

@thismorning @ThisisDavina Great seeing the lovely Davina on the show. We need more of her on TV. — elizabeth scott (@suzysasha) January 3, 2017

@ThisisDavina Soo happy to see you on @thismorning. You did a fantastic job presenting alongside @schofe. Looking amazing as always. 😀 — Davina McCall's Bum (@Davinas_Bum) January 3, 2017

OMG Phil and Davina presenting This Morning is my dream come true — Joe (@joeeyrichardson) January 3, 2017

Great work, Davina!