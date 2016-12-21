This is why Dame Helen Mirren is really going make-up free

The Academy Award-winning actor is not just back on the big screen – starring in this month’s release Collateral Beauty – but she will also be hanging up in our kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and wherever else you might hang a calendar.

She has joined a number of globally renowned women stars to go make-up free for the Pirelli 2017 calendar, and she says it’s “wonderful”.

Speaking to the BBC, the 71-year-old British star said she would love to see the look become the new fashion because we have reached a “saturation” point in the cycle of life and it’s time to change things around.

“Things are always cyclical, so I suspect we might’ve reached saturation with the whole selfie thing and maybe we’re moving in another direction,” she said.

“It would be great if we are, without being puritanical, because I love make-up, dressing up, so I don’t want to be ‘Oh we’ve all got to go without make-up.”

As the Golden Globes, Academy Awards and Baftas loom, she also shared her thoughts on diversity in the film industry – especially in the wake of the OscarsSoWhite social media campaign.

This December, experience the miracle. Watch the official trailer for #CollateralBeauty, in theaters December 16. pic.twitter.com/ngHeoID23T — #CollateralBeauty (@CBeautyMovie) November 10, 2016

While she praised her Collateral Beauty co-star Will Smith for being at the “forefront” of pioneering outdated resistance against promoting ethnic minorities on screen, Dame Helen said: “It’s very difficult to unpick it because obviously if the films aren’t made with black leads, black themes, black stories, how can there be an audience for it?”

Dame Helen plays the fascinating role of Death in the film, which delves into the issues of grief and how to move on from losing a loved one. She stars alongside Naomie Harris, Kate Winslet and Edward Norton.

The film is officially released in UK cinemas on December 30.