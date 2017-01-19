This is who we will be seeing on Friday night’s Late Late Show

The Late Late Show will celebrate Finbar Furey’s 70th year with a host of celebrity guests and special performances this Friday.

He will be joining Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show on Friday night to discuss a long and varied career that has seen him do everything from perform on Top of the Pops to appearing in Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York.

He will be joined by friends, well-known names who want to pay tribute to him including Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, Aslan frontman Christy Dignam and Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin.

Finbar will also be treating viewers to a mixture of classics, new recordings and a unique duet with Sharon Shannon.

Also chatting to Tubs will be transgender teen David Beattie is in the midst of transitioning to female – though still identifying as David - and will be on the Late Late to chat about how he was supported by family, friends and community in his transition, what his next step will be and what it’s like looking for love as a transgender person.

A few hours after Donald Trump is made President of the United States, behavioural psychologist Dr Peter Collett will put the billionaire politician’s body language under the spotlight while comedian Oliver Callan will be making the presidential address that Trump secretly wanted to deliver.