This Irish primary school teacher had the best red chair story on Graham Norton

Irish woman Orla had the Graham Norton Show audience and guests in stitches last night with her stint on the infamous red chair, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Teacher Orla had famous guests Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, Orlando Bloom, John Boyega, and Lucie Jones amazed as she told a story about an innocent misunderstanding one of her little pupils had about cannibalism and lesbians.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Check it out here:

Of course, they let her walk away from the chair after that epic tale.