This Harry Potter bath bomb will sort you into your Hogwarts house as it dissolves
24/12/2016 - 13:58:13Back to Showbiz Home
Calling all Harry Potter fans: There’s a new means to finding out what Hogwarts house you’re destined for and you’re going to want to try it.
A range of new bath bombs has emerged on the market which, at first glance, look like any other bath bombs. Yet when you put the mystery product into the bath, as it fizzes it will turn the water one of four colours – red for Gryffindor, blue for Ravenclaw, green for Slytherin and yellow for Hufflepuff.
The Harry Potter Sorting Hat handmade bath bombs were created by Rebecca Lynn, who also brought us the popular Pokemon bath bombs.
Rebecca’s Harry Potter product was met with such success, the stock has completely run out. But don’t you worry because if you want to get your hands on the bath bomb – and get a decisive answer on what wizarding house you’re destined for – the products will be restocked on January 1.
We just can’t promise you won’t get sorted into Hufflepuff…
Join the conversation - comment here